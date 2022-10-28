business Musk-Twitter deal done, CEO Parag Agrawal fired | What's next for the social media platform? Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, US media reported late on Thursday, hours before the deadline for the billionaire to seal his on-again, off-again deal to purchase the social media network. Musk's initial moves at Twitter's helm included firing chief executive Parag Agrawal, who went to court to hold the Tesla chief to the terms of a takeover deal he had tried to escape. What does Musk have in store for the social media giant? Will he bring back Donald Trump? Where is Twitter headed from here on? Watch the video to find out.