business Stock Market LIVE: ONGC, Apollo Hospital in focus; US CPI stays elevated; more Fed hikes coming? The Nifty managed to end above the 17,900 mark on February 14, but will the gains sustain in the wake of weak global cues? US stocks end lower as inflation remains elevated, piling on pressure on the Fed to press on with interest rate hikes. Independent emerging markets commentator Geoff Dennis decodes the way forward for US markets and the Fed’s rate trajectory amid elevated CPI and strength in the US jobs market. We also analyse the charts of ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, Bata India and a host of other stocks with Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Watch!