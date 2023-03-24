business Stock Market Live: IT In Focus As Accenture Trims Forecast; How To Play Paint Stocks, Vedanta Nifty wiped out all of its mid-day gains to end in the red. However, it managed to sustain and close above the crucial 17000 mark. We discuss the cues for trade and also get you a chart check on stocks like Vedanta, Campus Activewear and Adani Ports. IT stocks will be in focus after Accenture trims FY23 guidance. And what should you be doing with paint stocks now? We touch base with Kaustubh Pawaskar of Sharekhan and quiz him on the outlook for the paints industry and his top picks in this space. Watch!