business Paytm, Zomato back in demand; worst over for new-age tech companies? | L&T, Adani Power in focus Decoding the rally in Paytm. Zomato set to deliver profits? Adani Power Q3 profit tanks 96% YoY. L&T bags Rs 2,585 cr order from Defence Ministry. Oberoi Realty Q3 profit surges 50% as revenue grows 96% YoY