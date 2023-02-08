business Market Live: Will RBI Go for 25 Bps Rate Hike? | Hero Motocorp, Bharti Airtel In Focus RBI likely to hike rates by 25 bps Hero Moto Q3 profit rises 3.6% YoY Bharti Airtel Q3 profit falls 26% QoQ on licence fee provision Adani Green Q3 profit jumps 110% despite weak operating performance