business Market LIVE: Will Nifty test 17,000? Will Fed pivot amid SVB crisis? | IndusInd, Lupin in focus The Sensex and Nifty plummeted by around 1.5 percent each on Monday, March 13. Contagion fears amid United States banks’ failure, triggered a sharp selloff in global equities which in turn pushed domestic equities to a 5-month low. India VIX spiked nearly 21 percent, making it the largest single-day gain in a year. Will the Nifty test the crucial 17,000 mark in today’s session? We decode the market technicals with Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO, HEDGED. Also to consider: Will US Federal Reserve rate hike expectations slump on Silicon Valley Bank collapse, is a Fed rate pivot back in play? Back home retail inflation stays above the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone of 6 percent for a second straight month. Should we expect a 25 basis points rate hike in April? We touch base with Latha Venkatesh and find out what to expect. Watch!