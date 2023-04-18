business Market LIVE: Will Nifty resume uptrend? FIIs turning buyers, will the trend last? Angel One, Jubilant Food In Focus Nifty halts 9-day winning streak amid a sharp fall in IT stocks. The Nifty IT index plunged as much as 5 percent dragged by Infosys and Tech Mahindra. Can the Nifty resume its upmove amid consistent buying by Foreign Institutional Investors (FII)? We discuss the trade setup with Sacchitanand Uttekar, of Tradebulls Securities. What should your ideal portfolio allocation be as global rate hike cycle nears its end? We touch base with Rohan Mehta, CEO and portfolio manager at Turtle Wealth. Stocks in focus are Angel One, Jubilant Food and Quick Heal. Watch!