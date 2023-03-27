English
    Market live: STT hike on F&O – Decoding the impact with 5Paisa CEO | Crompton, TTK Health in focus

    Nifty extended losses for the third consecutive week as investors turned cautious after the government hiked securities STT on futures and options contracts. Prakash Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa decodes the impact of the STT shocker. Meanwhile, lingering concerns of contagion in the global banking sector also weighed on sentiment. Selling was seen across all sectors, especially realty and metals. Will bears continue to dominate in this truncated week? We decode the technicals with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities. Watch!

    first published: Mar 27, 2023 08:22 am

