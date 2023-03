business Market Live: Nifty Tests 17,000 | IT Stocks Gain, Metals Top Losers & AMCs Sulk | Mid-day Mood Check The Nifty tests 17000; metals are the biggest losers. IT stocks gain after Accenture's strong quarterly show. Govt may do away with LTCG benefit for debt MFs; AMC stocks sulk. Metals top sectoral laggards; Hindalco top Nifty Loser. Nifty Gainers include Infosys, TCS, Tech Mah, Cipla. A few Nifty losers include Bajaj twins, Hindalco, Tata Steel, and HDFC Life. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the gainers and losers in today's session.