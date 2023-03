business Market Live: Nifty Slips below 17,000 | IT Top Gainer; TCS In Focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty off day’s high but hovers around 17000. Nifty IT top sectoral index followed by realty and metals. HCL Tech, Infosys top Nifty gainer. TCS trades flat after CEO Gopinathan resigns. Autos, FMCG under pressure. Nifty losers: ITC, Eicher Motors, NTPC, BPCL. Nifty gainers: HCL Tech, HDFC Life, Infosys, Nestle. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the gainers and losers in today's session.