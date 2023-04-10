business Market Live: Nifty Around 17650, Realty, Autos Top Movers | Tata Motors Zooms | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty trades around the 17650 mark while the Sensex surges past the 60,000 mark. Realty, power, oil & gas sectors are leading the rally. Tata Motors has reported a rise in global wholesales during Q4, leading to a near 8% surge in its stock prices. Goldman Sachs has upgraded Tata Motors from Neutral to Buy and raised its target to Rs 550, indicating a 26% upside. However, the demand for small cars has slowed down, leading to a downgrade of Maruti by Goldman Sachs from Neutral to Sell. The brokerage has also cut Maruti's target by 20% to Rs 8,800 from Rs 11,000 earlier. In the meantime, the stocks of MGL, IGL, and Adani Gas have surged amid a relief in input cost pressures. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Anuj Singhal for more on all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!