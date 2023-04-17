business Market LIVE: Infosys Q4 misses on all counts; Downgrades pour in; Strong NII growth for HDFC Bank Nifty saw an uptrend for three weeks in a row tracking positive global cues and consistent buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). All sectoral indices, barring IT, supported the market. In fact, the selling pressure in IT stocks after subdued Q4 earnings from TCS with cautious outlook and uncertainty in the BFSI segment limited gains for the week. Infosys too handed in a dismal report card for the fourth quarter with CC revenue contracting over 3 percent sequentially and guidance below street estimates. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank reported a steady set of numbers for the fourth quarter. We dissect the numbers with Neha Dave of Moneycontrol Pro and discuss the trade set up for today and stocks like Zee Entertainment and Max Health with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities.