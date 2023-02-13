English
    Market LIVE: Adani Group shares, Coforge in focus; 3 Idiots fame drone maker ideaForge files for IPO

    In focus today: Three Adani Group firms pledge more shares for State Bank of India (SBI); Kotak Mahindra Bank to buy Sonata Finance for Rs 537 crore; M&M to sell entire stake in Mahindra Consulting Engineers; Barings PE may sell Coforge stake for up to Rs 2,600 crore, as per reports; and Mumbai-based ideaForge, known as the drone-makers for 3 Idiots, has files IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

    first published: Feb 13, 2023 08:35 am

