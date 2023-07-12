business LIVE: TCS, HCL Tech Q1 Today; What to expect? Andrew Holland’s market view | 28% GST on online gaming Indian markets saw a good rebound on Tuesday, July 11, with Nifty ending above the 19,400 mark. The GIFT Nifty is hinting at a muted start for the markets this morning on July 12. Q1 earnings season officially kicks off with TCS and HCL Tech reporting their first quarter numbers today. Meanwhile, in a big blow for the online gaming industry, the GST Council has agreed to levy 28 percent tax on online gaming and casinos. Delta Corp, Nazara Tech will be in focus. Also in focus today will be UltraTech Cement, Happiest Minds and Sterlite Tech among others. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies; and Nirav Chheda, AVP Derivatives & Technical Research at Nirmal Bang.