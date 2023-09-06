business Live: Nifty poised to reclaim 19,600? Jio Financial in focus | PM Modi to Moneycontrol on G20 Summit Indian equity benchmarks seem to be in fine fettle after recent consolidation. The Nifty50 is well on its way to reclaim 19,600 mark. Experts say as long as the index holds 19,600, there could be a possibility of a reclaim of 19,800 level. Whereas on the flip side, 19,400-19,300 is likely to provide good support to the index. The market settled higher for third consecutive session with the BSE Sensex rising 152 points to 65,780, while the Nifty50 climbed 46 points to 19,575 trendline. This morning the cues from global markets are largely tepid with Wall Street and Asia under pressure as oil rallies past $90/barrel. GIFT Nifty too hints at a muted start for the Indian market. Stocks in focus will be Jio Financial, Vedanta and NBCC India among others. Jupiter Life Line IPO kicks off today. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Shivangi Sarda, Analyst- Equity Derivatives & Technicals, Broking & Distribution, MOFSL and Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Private Wealth Management