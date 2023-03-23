English
    Market Live: 25 Bps Rate Hike; Decoding Fed Move Amid Bank Crisis | HAL, Hero Moto & GAIL In Focus

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, or a quarter of a percentage point. The move brings the benchmark funds rate to a range of 4.75% to 5%. In the wake of recent turmoil for regional banks, Chair Jerome Powell assured the public that the Fed will use all tools available to keep the banking system safe. Meanwhile, Nifty shut shop above 17,150 mark amid buying in PSU banks and pharma stocks. We take stock of the market technicals and discuss stocks like HAL, Hero Moto & GAIL with Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. Watch!

    first published: Mar 23, 2023 08:36 am

