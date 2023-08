business Government to issue guidelines to e-commerce platforms over ‘dark patterns’ The government is going to issue guidelines to e-commerce platforms over ‘dark patterns’, which are tactics used to manipulate customers. These are tricks used within interfaces of websites/apps that deliberately deceive customers into making unintended choices that benefit their business. What are some kinds of dark patterns and what is the government planning to do about it? Watch what Rohit Singh, Secretary at Department of Consumer Affairs had to say