mcminis Davos 2023: 'ChatGPT will fundamentally change learning experience', says Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos 'ChatGPT will disrupt a lot of things, excited about how it'll fundamentally change the learning experience. So many learners will benefit from personalised help. ChatGPT is extraordinary, but it's not perfect - it's also dangerous & disruptive', says Jeff Maggioncalda the CEO of Coursera on the threat and potential of ChatGPT. Catch this exclusive & interesting conversation!