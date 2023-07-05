business Nifty poised for muted open, PSU banks soar | Competition blues for Eicher | LTIMindtree in focus Indian equity markets rose for six days in a row but if the technical indicators are anything to go by, some tiredness may be visible on the charts, signalling the possibility of some correction or consolidation in next few days. Nifty50 has surged nearly 800 points in the last six days. Yesterday, the BSE Sensex climbed 274 points to 65,479, while the Nifty50 rose 67 points to 19,389. Lots of stocks to watch out for – LTIMindtree is set to join the elite Nifty50 club come July 13 when HDFC delists, Bandhan Bank’s CFO has resigned and Suzlon, IOC will are likely to consider fund raise. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Nilesh Shah of Centrum Broking and VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services