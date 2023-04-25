English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    X

    business

    India's cotton output expected to decline | Crop production lowest in two decades | Commodities Live

    Cotton prices see a six-week low. India's cotton output is expected to decline by 23.05mln bales. We talk about soft commodities dividends on global demand in this edition of Commodities. Watch Commodities Live with Manisha Gupta.

    first published: Apr 25, 2023 02:03 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows