business DRDO Scientist Arrested For Sharing Secrets With Pak ISI | Case Of Suspected Honey-Trap A DRDO scientist in Pune has been arrested by Anti-Terrorism Squad on the charges of espionage. Scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, director, of DRDO (Engineers) was arrested in a suspected case of a honeytrap. Kurulkar was allegedly providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent. He was found to have had contact with the operatives of Pakistan's Intelligence Agency through social media via WhatsApp messages, voice calls, video, etc. Watch!