business Davos 2023: Siemen's board member Matthias Rebellius on India's economy, recession and 5G World Economic Forum | Davos 2023 | Moneycontrol @ Davos Siemen's Board Member Matthias Rebellius speaks to Moneycontrol at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said that he is not sure when and where will the recession come but people are carefully optimistic about India and the global economy. He also talked about Siemens importance in India and how it is supporting India's transition to clean and renewable energy. Watch for more.