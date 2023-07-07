business 'Difficult To Live With The Most Successful...': Sudha Murty's Tribute To Wives Of Entrepreneurs Watch Sudha Murty's tribute to wives of entrepreneurs: 'secretary, nanny, adviser' Sudha Murty took the stage to dedicate a short but moving piece to all the wives of entrepreneurs and their unwavering support. Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty had an ode to all the wives of entrepreneurs who have stood by their husbands like a rock through their journey. After an interaction between Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and his son Rohan Murty, where the former praised his wife for being his lifelong support, Sudha Murty took the stage to dedicate a short but moving piece to all the wives of entrepreneurs and their unwavering support. “I just want to tell all young entrepreneurs that it is very difficult to deal with a more successful man. They are not normal, they are eccentric, they don’t have logic at home – only in the office.”