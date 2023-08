business Commodities Live: Copper prices down 6% in Aug | China demand drops to -12% Copper prices are down 6% in August. In fact, LME copper prices are down 11% from Jan high of $9400/ton. But experts believ this may be a good time to invest in copper as September and October are months where there is strong demand for copper. Brokerage firm Citi believes copper prices could touch $15,000/ton by 2025. Manisha Gupta discusses the propects of copper with Kunal Shah - Head Commodities - Nirmal Bang