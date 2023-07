business France riots: Victim Nahel Merzouk's grandmother pleads to stop violence Protests over the death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk have rocked France. After six straight nights of unrest, Nadia, the grandmother of the boy, is calling for an end to the ongoing nationwide riots. Thousands of people took to the streets across the country calling for an end to police impunity and discrimination. But it has also ignited violence with multiple cities ablaze as looters ransacked dozens of shops and torched thousands of vehicles and even the Mayor’s house, according to the interior ministry. Watch for more.