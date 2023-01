budget Budget 2023 | Exclusive interview with Montek Singh Ahluwalia: What to expect this year? What should be expected from Union Budget 2023? In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Montek Singh Ahluwalia speaks on the state of the economy, and what is needed to unleash India's growth potential. and delves into the reforms needed in the external sector. He also sheds light on what the government must do in the Budget 2023.