business Behind The Go First Fiasco: Why Did India’s 5th Largest Airline Have To File For Bankruptcy? Go First has been facing issues for a while now - there have been several instances of the airlines’ flights getting delayed or cancelled in the last few months. But what went so wrong suddenly, that one of India’s largest airlines had to file for bankruptcy - that too at a time when domestic air traffic is so high, and its peak travel season? Watch this video for the complete breakdown!