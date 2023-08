announcements Apple opts out of PLI framework, HP & Dell among 32 to make laptops in India, says Ashwini Vaishnaw The government has received 32 applications from companies such as Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and Netware for the Rs 17,000 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, which includes laptops, tablets, and servers. "We are likely to see expected incremental production of Rs 3,35,000 crore. Expected investment incrementally will be Rs 2,430 crore. The expected direct employment is going to be 75,000," said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Watch!