2 years of Taliban 2.0 : Women continue to struggle | Ban on education, beauty salons & public places Nearly two years ago on August 15, 2021, Taliban fighters took a firm charge on Afghanistan after the US withdrew. Despite initial predictions of a civil war, there is no substantial resistance to challenge the Taliban rule. Two years of intense repression of Afghan women and girls by the regime have seen them getting banned from education, entering public places like gyms, parks and forcing them to cover up when out in the public. The extremist group is brutally suppressing women and girls while making their future uncertain and grim.