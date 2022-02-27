English
    PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis today

    A large number of Indians, mostly students, have been stuck in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them, and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.

    PTI
    February 27, 2022 / 07:51 PM IST
    File image of PM Modi (Source: Reuters)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said.

    He is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the BJP's campaign for the state assembly polls.

    Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis.
    first published: Feb 27, 2022 07:40 pm

