Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

You can now contact Uber driver without sharing your number

The feature is optional and you can still make regular voice calls to the driver.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ride-hailing service provider Uber has now introduced a new feature that allows users to make free voice calls to the driver.

In this new feature, Safe Calling from Uber App, based on VoIP, the user and the driver can communicate without sharing their contact numbers.

Users can still use voice calls to communicate with the driver. 

While travelling abroad, users now don't have to purchase a SIM from a local operator to use Uber's services.

Here is how you can use the new VoIP feature:

  1. Launch the Uber App.

  2. Book the cab after entering your pick up and drop location

  3. Once the booking is made, you would see a calling button where you can choose between a voice call and Free call. Tap on Free Call to use the VoIP feature.

  4. The app would ask for your permission to access the microphone.

  5. After the permission is granted, the call starts displaying the driver’s name and call timer.

On the receiving end, the driver would not be able to see the user’s name, but instead, the app would just display ‘Uber’.

Uber is the first ride-hailing service provider in India to offer VoIP, giving it an edge over competitors like Ola and Meru in terms of user privacy. The feature was announced globally last year and has started rolling out in India. VoIP feature is only available on the Android and iOS Uber ride mobile app and not on its delivery app, Uber Eats.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 02:24 pm

tags #free calling #trends #Uber #Uber app #Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) #VoIP

