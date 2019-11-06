Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale today: Here's everything you need to know

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is going on sale today. The successor to the Redmi Note 8 Pro is one of the most powerful smartphones under 15,000 INR available in India. It offers a significant improvement in camera quality and performance over its predecessor.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in three variants. It will go on sale on Amazon India and Mi.com at 12 pm (IST). The entry-level Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage will set you back Rs 14,999. The device is also available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, available at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 8 Pro in Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black colours.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Firstly, it is powered by the MediaTek G90T SoC, a gaming-dedicated chipset designed to excel in performance. The Note 8 Pro is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It runs on the MIUI 10 skin based on Android 9 Pie. The phone features Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity along with a headphone jack, IR blaster and USB Type-C port. The successor to the Redmi Note 7 Pro is covered with Gorilla Glass on the back and front.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution with 500 nits of peak brightness. The display features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 395 ppi density as well as HDR support. The device features an 84.9-per cent screen-to-body ratio with a dewdrop notch on the top that houses a 20-megapixel, f/2.0, 0.9µm sensor for selfies.