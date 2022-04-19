World's oldest dog: Meet 21-year-old chihuahua TobyKeith

The chihuahua was initially named 'Peanut Butter' before being renamed to TobyKeith by his current owner. (Image credit: www.guinnessworldrecords.com)

A 21-year-old chihuahua from Florida, USA, has been confirmed to be the oldest dog in the world, the Guinness World Records stated.

Chihuahua TobyKeith, born on January 9, 2001 had his record verified at the grand old age of 21 years 66 days on 16 March 2022, stated the Guinness in its website.

TobyKeith’s owner, Gisela Shore, has been with him for the vast majority of his life, after adopting him from an animal shelter when he was just a few months old.

"I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer," said Shore.

"I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan Chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith."

After spending two decades together, Shore began to consider that TobyKeith could be the oldest dog living when he turned 20. The pupper has far exceeded the usual life expectancy of an average chihuahua, which can range from 12 to 18 years.

"When he turned 20 everyone’s reaction was 'WOW!' My friends and family thought he was the oldest dog they knew about," Shore said. "The thought that my little guy has reached such a milestone is fantastic! I am thrilled."

Once the record was confirmed, it wasn't only Shore's family and friends who celebrated, TobyKeith got a bath, his nails trimmed and went for a car ride as a special treat.

"It definitely brought a big smile on my face!" Shore said once she realised that the pupper had made it to the Guinness World Records.

TobyKieth and Shore live with two other dogs -- Luna (a seven-year-old American bulldog) and Lala (a three-year-old chinese crested) -- and two parrots.

While the elderly chihuahua's favourite pastime is napping, he does enjoy a slice of turkey as his first snack of the day.

Shore believes the key to TobyKeith’s grand old age is healthy genetics, a healthy diet and, most importantly, a loving home. The continued health is helped by regular exercise and a healthy diet, consisting of vegetables, rice and chicken and no sugary treats, she added.

"People can’t believe how good he looks for his age," Shore said.





