Women's Equality Day: History, significance and celebration

Women's Equality Day dates back to 1971

Women's Equality Day is celebrated on August 26 each year in the United States to commemorate the passage of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution, which granted women the right to vote. The amendment was certified on August 26, 1920, after a long struggle by suffragists and women's rights activists. This certification marked an important milestone in the struggle for women’s rights and equality.

History

August 26 was chosen as the date for Women's Equality Day because it marks the anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution. The 19th Amendment was officially certified on August 26, 1920. This amendment had been passed by Congress earlier that year and required ratification by a sufficient number of states to become part of the Constitution.

US President Richard Nixon played a significant role in establishing Women's Equality Day as an official event. On August 26, 1971, he issued Proclamation 4236, which designated that date as Women's Equality Day. The first Women's Equality Day was celebrated on August 26, 1971.

Significance

Women's Equality Day is not only a celebration of the achievements of the suffragists and the progress made in women's rights, but it also serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges that women face in achieving full equality in various spheres of life, including politics, economics, education, and more. It's a day to reflect on the steps that have been taken to advance gender equality in all aspects of society.

Therefore, Women’s Equality Day is not only a way to remember the suffragists' struggle but also to highlight the work that still needs to be done to bridge the gender equality gap.

Celebrations

This day is typically marked with seminars and talks to promote gender equality and discuss the role of women in society. any schools, universities and organisations organise educational events on this day. Moreover, art galleries, museums and cultural institutions may hold exhibitions that celebrate the contributions of women in various fields, highlight women's achievements, and explore themes related to gender equality.