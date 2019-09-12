App
HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why were Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar warned by Maharashtra Police?

The mock warning was issued after Priyanka and Farhan were found discussing a bank heist in their upcoming movie's trailer

Jagyaseni Biswas
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer 'The Sky is Pink' (YouTube/ RSVP Movies)
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer 'The Sky is Pink' (YouTube/ RSVP Movies)

Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, who are co-stars in the film The Sky is Pink, were issued a 'warning' by the Maharashtra Police on September 10.

In a Twitter post, that was posted in jest, the cops warned the stars for a dialogue seen in the trailer of their upcoming film.

In the trailer of the movie revolving around the life of a terminally ill patient, Priyanka and Farhan, who pay the role of the parents of Zaira Wasim who plays the role of a patient named Aisha discuss robbing a bank once their daughter recovers. The clip with the dialogue can be seen in the movie’s trailer which was unveiled on September 9.

Close
Quick to catch on this, the Maharashtra Police tweeted: “Seven years imprisonment with fine under IPC Section 393 #ColoursOfLaw #TheSkyIsPink @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar.”

Priyanka retorted with a tweet that read: “Oops caught red-handed time to activate Plan B @FarOutAkhtar! #TheSkyIsPink.”

To which Farhan wrote: “Hahaha never planning heists on camera again @priyankachopra #TheSkyIsPinkTrailer.”

The series of playful mock threat tweets didn’t end here. The cops replied to Farhan’s tweet post and wrote: “A heist planned anywhere shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to fine, under Section 399. The best plan is always not to have such plans in ‘real’ life. #ReelvsReal.”

The movie's trailer shared on YouTube by RSVP Movies, has lakhs of views already. The movie directed by Shonali Bose is a love story of a couple, who are about to lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a fatal immune disease.

It is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after she was diagnosed with the deadly disease at the tender age of 13.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 05:57 pm

tags #India #Maharashtra Police #trends

