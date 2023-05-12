This university will cover abortion costs for its students

Wesleyan University is located in Middletown, Connecticut

Wesleyan University in the US has announced it will help cover the cost of abortion procedures for its students. The announcement comes nearly a year after the country’s Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June 2022 – a decision that paved the way for individual states to restrict or completely ban abortions.

Wesleyan is located in Middletown, Connecticut, where abortion is legal until 24 weeks.

“Wesleyan University has long provided financial support for those in need beyond what their medical insurance might cover,” the private liberal arts university said in a statement.

“At a time when reproductive freedom is being threatened around the country, Wesleyan is dedicated to providing students with support for free emergency contraception or for the decision to terminate a pregnancy.”

Along with financing abortion related-costs after insurance, Wesleyan will also provide free emergency contraceptives to its students. The university already provides birth control free of charge, according to media reports.

"Wesleyan University’s Davison Health Center offers birth control, emergency contraception, sexual health screening and testing as part its overall services. Starting in the fall semester 2023, DHC will provide all emergency contraceptives (Plan B and Ella) free of charge. Consistent with the health center’s mission to provide education and support in the decision-making process, students will be able to access emergency contraceptives by consulting with a nurse at DHC,” a spokesperson for the university told Fox News.