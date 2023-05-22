Monsoon makes steady progress; IMD issues heatwave, thunderstorm warnings

Over the next two days, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest India, followed by a subsequent drop of 3-5°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated favourable conditions for further advancement of the southwest monsoon into additional areas, including parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the next two days.

On May 22, isolated pockets in South Haryana and Delhi, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

There are heavy rainfall warnings at isolated locations in Assam and Meghalaya from May 22-26 and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 24-26. Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh can expect heavy rainfall on May 23.

Thundersqualls with lightning are very likely at isolated places in Gangetic West Bengal on May 23 and 24, and there is a possibility of hail and lightning along with thundersqualls at isolated places in Uttarakhand on May 24 and 25.

The IMD has issued thunderstorm warnings for Karnataka until May 26. The potential impacts include disruptions in electricity, traffic flow, and damage to unstable structures. Citizens are advised to remain indoors, disconnect electrical and electronic appliances, stay away from objects conducting electricity, and drive with caution.