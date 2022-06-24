English
    Monsoon Update on June 24 | Light to moderate rain likely in Maharashtra and Karnataka

    Scattered to moderate rainfall may take place in northeast India, Kerala, interior Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
    Representative image

    Skymet said that areas like coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and parts of Himalayan West Bengal will witness light to moderate rain with occasional heavy spells.


    Northwestern sections of the country like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and most parts of Uttar Pradesh will remain dry for the next two to three days.

    Northwesterly dry winds had commenced over northwestern central sections of the country, due to which these areas will witness a rise in their maximum temperatures.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 11:40 am
