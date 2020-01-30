App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gulmarg shivers at -11 degrees Celsius as mercury sees dip in Kashmir

Gulmarg, the skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 11 degrees Celsius, a drop of four degrees over the last night, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The temperature dropped significantly at some places in Kashmir with Gulmarg being the coldest place in the Valley at minus 11 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said on Thursday. The valley is expected to witness mainly dry weather over the next seven days, he added.

Gulmarg, the skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 11 degrees Celsius, a drop of four degrees over the last night, the official said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which acts as the base camp for Amaranth yatra, recorded a low of minus 10.6 degrees Celsius, compared to minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, he said.

Close

The mercury settled at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, the official said.

related news

He said the mercury in Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir – settled at a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Kokernag, in south, settled at a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius while Kupwara, in north, recorded the minimum temperature at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Gulmarg #India #Indian Meteorological Department #Jammu and Kashmir #Weather

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.