App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We came for Maharaj, not to join BJP: 12 MP Congress rebels reluctant to join saffron party

The 10 MLAs and two ministers, who are loyal to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, have reportedly clarified that they are not looking at joining the BJP

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jyotiraditya Scindia (left) and BJP National President JP Nadda (Image: @BJPLive)
Jyotiraditya Scindia (left) and BJP National President JP Nadda (Image: @BJPLive)

On a day when former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 12 Congress leaders who had flown down to Bengaluru with the Gwalior royal on March 9 have shown reluctance in joining the saffron gang.

The 10 MLAs and two ministers, who are loyal to the former Union minister, have reportedly clarified that they are not looking at joining the BJP.

According to an NDTV report, the MLAs said on March 11, “We came for Maharaj (Jyotiraditya Scindia) ... not to join the BJP.”

Close

News of fissures deepening in the Kamal Nath government started doing the rounds earlier this week, when 19 Congress leaders, who are loyal to Scindia, had taken a chartered flight to the BJP-ruled state down south.

related news

By March 10, the former Congress minister announced his decision to quit the party that he had been associated with for 18 years. Twenty-one other Congress ministers had also exited Madhya Pradesh Congress following the miffed leader’s resignation.

Scindia, who was evidently disenchanted with his role in the party, wrote in his resignation letter addressed to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi: “I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.”

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Congress leaders #Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.