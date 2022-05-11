English
    Watch: Mysterious gold-coloured chariot washes ashore in Andhra amid Cyclone Asani

    Locals were seen dragging the chariot out of the turbulent sea and bringing it to the shore as many others gathered around to see it.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
    Locals were seen dragging the golden-coloured chariot out of the turbulent sea in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: screengrab from video @ANI/Twitter)

    A mysterious gold-coloured chariot washed ashore in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as Cyclone Asani impacts the coastal areas of the state and other states.

    Locals were seen dragging the chariot out of the turbulent sea and bringing it to the shore as many others gathered around to see it. The incident occurred at the Sunnapalli Sea Harbour in Srikakulam district of the coastal state.

    News agency ANI has shared the video on Twitter showing intrigued locals gathered around the structure. The chariot also has a green platform apart from entry points on the structure.

    Watch the video here:

    Police said that the intelligence department has been informed about the incident and an official suspects it may have come from a different country.

    "It might have come from another country. We have informed Intelligence and higher officials," Naupada Sub-Inspector told ANI.

    The video has over 1.5 lakh views of Twitter and has been liked thousands of times.

    Cyclone Asani has been gradually weakening as it crosses Andhra Pradesh and Odisha but has caused heavy and torrential rainfall in several parts of the states including West Bengal. Chennai too has been hit by heavy rain and several flights have also been affected in the past two days in many parts of the country.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Andhra Pradesh #cyclone asani #Golden Chariot
    first published: May 11, 2022 03:00 pm
