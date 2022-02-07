Watch: 'India's first' wedding reception in metaverse

Metaverse: Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy’s reception took place in the virtual headquarters of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts castle. (Image credit: @abhinavguptas/Twitter)

A couple in Tamil Nadu held their wedding reception on Sunday in the metaverse, an immersive 3D version of the internet tipped to transform workplaces and online interactions.

Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy’s reception took place in the virtual headquarters of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts castle.

The couple’s virtual avatars met guests in the metaverse venue, with the event being presided over by the avatar of the bride’s late father. Their wedding will take place in Tamil Nadu’s Sivalingapuram village.Dinesh, who works as a project associate at IIT-Madras, planned the wedding reception in the metaverse. The bride is a software developer.

"I am into Blockchain, NFTs, and technology for the past few years. I used to be always unique and I wanted to keep my life event as a memorable one. As a techie, we always look into the problems and see the possible solutions through programming languages,” Dinesh had told news agency ANI last month.

"It's true that we found very difficult to explain to our parents, relatives who don't know about the internet about what a Metaverse was. After a few hours of explaining, we concluded with a simple language of video game and cartoon examples, then they understood."

The metaverse is theoretically the future of the internet, a 3D virtual world where people will be able to interact using sensors, lenses and other gadgets.

Last year, a couple in the United States became the first to get married in the metaverse, as they held a virtual ceremony along with their physical wedding in New Hampshire.

Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott are some of the big international names who have hosted concerts in the metaverse.