    Watch: BBC reporter gets high from burning pile of drugs. Video from 2014 goes viral

    Moneycontrol News
    August 30, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
    Quentin Sommerville with the burning pile of drugs behind him. (Screengrab from video shared by @asIiceofhistory/Twitter)

    A BBC reporter, who came narrowly escaped a Russian rocket in Ukraine, is making waves in social media again, not for his war reporting but for getting high on drugs. Accidentally. On camera.

    In 2010, Quentin Sommerville was reporting on a massive mile of different drugs being burnt by authorities in the Middle East when he got high by inhaling the fumes. The reporter was at the time recording a piece to camera, but could only manage to say half a sentence before bursting out laughing, repeatedly.

    The video has resurfaced on social media and has clocked over 6 million views and more than 1.25 lakh likes on Twitter.

    “Burning behind me is eight and a half tons of heroin, opium, hashish and other narcotics,” is all Sommerville could say in the clip before cracking into some serious giggles. The original video was shared by him in 2014, Washington Post reported.

    Close

    The clip also showed the reporter trying to record his piece to camera multiple times. "Quick quick, we just need one more,” he is heard saying in one of his attempts before breaking into more giggles.

    Meanwhile, BBC had in a statement made it clear that the footage never made it onto the air.

    “The video of Quentin corpsing, which has now been deleted, was posted in the spirit of a blooper,” a BBC spokesman told the Telegraph in 2014. “It was filmed four years ago — it hasn’t been seen before and was never broadcast.”

    Corpsing is British slang for when someone gets high and laughs uncontrollably.

     
