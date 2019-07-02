App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Y12 with 3GB RAM variant launched in India for Rs 11,990

Vivo would continue to offer the Y12 through offline channels.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Vivo has introduced a new variant of the Y12 in India. The smartphone now comes with an option of 3GB RAM, alongside the 4GB variant which was released last month. Vivo would continue to offer the Y12 through offline channels.

The Y12 with 3GB + 64GB storage can be purchased for Rs 11,990. It would be available in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red colour options. Specifications of the 3GB RAM variant remain the same as its higher-end model. The Y12 features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels. It comes with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9 and has a water-drop notch on top. The Y12 offers a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent.

At heart, the Vivo Y12 is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB onboard storage. In terms of battery, there is a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for reverse charging and power-saving tech.

Close

In optics, the Y12 gets a triple camera setup at the back, comprising a 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 telephoto sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The 8MP AI front camera is housed inside the water-drop notch and has an aperture of f/2.2. It comes with features like Portrait bokeh and AI Face Beauty.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port with USB OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back for securely unlocking the device. Vivo Y12 boots on Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 out of the box. 

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Vivo

