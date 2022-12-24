Viral video: Sports reporter gets cranky when asked to cover early morning blizzard

A sports reporter in Iowa made his displeasure be known when asked to fill in for the channel’s weatherman - during a blizzard. He has now gone viral for it.

Mark Woodley, a sports reporter at CNN affiliate KWWL, was asked to cover the weather instead of his usual beat earlier this week. He complied – but with ill grace. A video of Woodley hilariously complaining about being drafted onto the weather team has been watched 6.5 million times on Twitter.



This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg

— Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

“This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show,” Woodley tweeted while sharing the video.

In the clip, Woodley said he filled in for the weather reporter as all sporting events had been cancelled due to the weather.

“What better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up and go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?” he asked.

“I didn't even realize that there was a 3:30 also in the morning until today,” Woodley joked. He signed off by asking viewers to tune in for the next couple of hours to watch him get “crankier and crankier.”

Footage of Woodley’s ‘weather report’ has amused millions on Twitter.

The reporter later said his remarks should be taken with a pinch of salt.

“We cover these things every year, it’s all the same, and I think sometimes viewers tune it out, and I thought maybe if I bring a little attitude to it, viewers would pay attention,” he said, adding that his managers saw the humour in the situation.