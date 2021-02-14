MARKET NEWS

Valentine's Day | Power couple Barack and Michelle Obama share their message of love for each other

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle, took to Instagram to share pictures celebrating the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Moneycontrol News
February 14, 2021 / 10:14 PM IST
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits. (Reuters)

On Valentine's Day, we always see a gazillion people profess and share their love for each other. But when it comes to the power couple of America, Barack and Michelle Obama, we are left in awe and can't help but feel a little mushy!

Every year on this day, the former US President and his wife, former First Lady share love-filled posts, and this year was no different.

Barack Obama shared a family portrait of his wife and two daughters, on his Instagram with the caption, "Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes everything brighter".


Within just an hour, the post already has 1.4 million likes. The comment section is filled with red heart emoticons, as people gush over the post.

The former First Lady also reciprocated the love on her Instagram sharing beautiful silhouettes of the couple. Michelle wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I'm by your side."


Her post has garnered the likes of more than five lakh people. Obviously, users can't get enough of this power duo!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Barak Obama #Instagram #Michelle Obama #Trending News #United States #Valentines Day #World News
first published: Feb 14, 2021 10:14 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

