3 lakh Starbucks drinks, suspected of containing glass, recalled

A Starbucks outlet in Chicago. (Representational image)

As many as 3 lakh Starbucks vanilla frappucchinos have been recalled in the US, over suspicions that they contain glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The federal agency said 25,200 cases of the chilled drinks (12 bottles per case) were voluntarily withdrawn by the distributor -- Pepsico Inc.

The drinks were packaged in glass bottles and had March 8, May 29, June 4 and June 10 as expiration dates.

The recall process began on January 28, according to FDA.

A Pepsico spokesperson told Insider that the drinks were distributed across the country, though not through its Starbucks outlets. Starbucks sells some its bottled drinks at grocery stores.

"The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve," the representative added. "Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised."

Meanwhile, FDA stated that the case was of a Class II recall.

The authority defines it as situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product can cause temporary but adverse health consequences

The probability of "serious adverse health consequences" here is remote, it added.