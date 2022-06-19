English
    Union minister, BJP MP, both surgeons, help sick passenger on Air India flight

    BK Karad, union minister of state for finance, and Subhash Bhamre, a Lok Sabha MP representing Maharashtra’s Dhule constituency, were on board a Delhi-Aurangabad flight on June 17.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 19, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
    Air India thanked the two leaders for their intervention.

    

    Union minister BK Karad and BJP MP Subhash Bhamre, both surgeons, recently stepped in to help a passenger who became unwell on an Air India flight from Delhi to Aurangabad.

    The airline thanked them in a tweet on June 18.

    “A passenger onboard our Delhi-Aurangabad flight yesterday fell ill,” Air India said. “As per SOP (standard operating procedure), the crew announced to check if any doctor was on board. We would like to thank Dr BK Karad and Dr Subhash Bhamre who immediately attended to him.”

    Karad presently serves as the union minister of state for finance. He has a Master of Surgery degree in general surgery and Magister Chirurgiae -- a higher surgical qualification -- in pediatric surgery. He has a multi-specialty hospital in Aurangabad.

    Karad has served as the city’s mayor twice.

    Before being appointed a union minister, Karad was a part of a consultative committee for the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. He has also been a Rajya Sabha member.

    Bhamre, meanwhile, is a cancer surgeon.  He represents Maharashtra’s Dhule constituency in the Lok Sabha.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 01:55 pm
