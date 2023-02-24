‘Aiyyo’ Shraddha, comedian who met PM Modi, now enjoys masala dosa with UK finance minister

UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, reached India earlier this week to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, which is currently underway in Bengaluru. Before the G20 FMCBG meeting, which will take place over February 24-25, Hunt met his Indian counterpart, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Silicon Valley of India.
The British finance minister also toured the Wipro campus in Bengaluru with company chairman Rishad Premji and met popular Instagram comedian Shraddha Jain for a chat about India-UK partnership.
UK’s finance ministry shared photos from Hunt’s visit to the Wipro campus, where he was received by Wipro chairman Rishad Premji. Hunt met with employees as well as senior leaders to discuss the UK's place as a tech powerhouse.
This is Shradhha Jain’s second meeting with a high-profile leader this month. On February 13, she also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru.
In his video message to the G20 meeting of the finance ministers and central bank governors, the prime minister underlined the need for strengthening multilateral development banks for meeting global challenges like climate change and high debt levels.
