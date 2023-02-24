‘Aiyyo’ Shraddha, comedian who met PM Modi, now enjoys masala dosa with UK finance minister

UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt with comedian 'Aiyyo' Shraddha in Bengaluru (Image credit: @hmtreasury/Twitter)

UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, reached India earlier this week to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, which is currently underway in Bengaluru. Before the G20 FMCBG meeting, which will take place over February 24-25, Hunt met his Indian counterpart, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Silicon Valley of India.

The British finance minister also toured the Wipro campus in Bengaluru with company chairman Rishad Premji and met popular Instagram comedian Shraddha Jain for a chat about India-UK partnership.

UK’s finance ministry shared photos from Hunt’s visit to the Wipro campus, where he was received by Wipro chairman Rishad Premji. Hunt met with employees as well as senior leaders to discuss the UK's place as a tech powerhouse.



He also spoke to influencer and comedian Shraddha Jain, who goes by ‘Aiyyo’ Shraddha on social media. The British finance minister and the popular blogger chatted over a plate of masala dosa and vada, accompanied by steaming cups of chai. Their Q&A session, for which Shraddha had earlier crowd-sourced questions, is expected to be released soon.



This is Shradhha Jain’s second meeting with a high-profile leader this month. On February 13, she also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru.



Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’.

I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia! pic.twitter.com/zBYexcy1I2

— Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) February 13, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed hope that G20 will draw inspiration from the vibrancy of the Indian economy and work towards bringing back stability, confidence and growth on the global landscape.

In his video message to the G20 meeting of the finance ministers and central bank governors, the prime minister underlined the need for strengthening multilateral development banks for meeting global challenges like climate change and high debt levels.

(With inputs from PTI)