What sleep tourism is and 6 great places to go for a napcation

Sleep tourism or napcations is a type of tourism where people travel to a destination specifically to sleep, relax, and recharge. (Photo via Unsplash)

Are you haunted by the idea of waking up early in the morning, taking that work call or facing that whining boss? Devilish deadlines or a conflicting colleague, what’s causing you an irritable day at work or let’s say a series of such days? This could be the lack of sound sleep. Studies show that office stress can cause a severe impact on the physical and mental health of a working professional. And planning a sleep staycation could be a perfect solution for those looking for a much-needed break. We’ll tell you why and on top of it plan a budget-friendly napcation for you. What say?

Sleep tourism, also known as “Napcations” or “Nap holidays”, is a type of tourism where people travel to a destination specifically to sleep, relax, and recharge. The idea behind sleep tourism is to provide travellers with a chance to escape from the stress and demands of their daily lives and focus on getting restful sleep.

Prof. Sandeep Walia, CoS and deputy dean, School of Hotel Management and Tourism says, “By taking a break from work and travelling to a destination that focuses on sleep quality, working professionals can recharge their batteries, improve their productivity, and reduce stress levels.”

“Additionally, sleep tourism can also offer a chance to experience new cultures and environments, which can be refreshing and stimulating for the mind.”

Khushboo Hiten Nandu, counselling psychologist from Mpower, believes that people these days are preferring sleepcations as they have started to prioritise their health and well-being, especially after the pandemic.

Benefits of sleep trip for working professionals

Sleep away all the work stress: One of the main reasons people are opting for sleep tourism is due to the lack of quality sleep they are experiencing. According to several statistics, an adult requires seven-nine hours of sleep, but India is only getting an average of six-seven hours of sleep. The pandemic has only worsened this sleep deprivation with 87 per cent of people experiencing it due to factors like staying up late on devices, worrying thoughts, and other reasons. This has resulted in a significant impact on productivity, with 67 per cent of women feeling sleepy during work hours and 56 per cent of men feeling drowsy or unable to perform well. Going on a sleep vacation allows people to sleep away from their work stress and feel recharged to get back to work.

The benefit of a napcation is that you won't need a vacation from a vacation. (Photo: Tobias Tullius via Unsplash)

Step up your productivity: When you sleep well, your mind works well and when your mind works well your productivity is bound to increase. On a napcation, people indulge in recreational activities, for example, yoga, meditation, body spa, Ayurvedic massages, and nature walks among others, which help them to refurbish their mental state and work peacefully.

It’s a way to destress your body: Sleep tourism often takes a holistic approach to relaxation and rejuvenation. This helps improve your physical well-being along with your mental health and provides a more comprehensive relaxation experience.

You don’t need a holiday to recover from the holiday: Well, yes. You must have found yourself in a situation where you need a holiday to recover from the holiday stress and getting back to work becomes even more difficult. Sleep tourism ensures that you are never stuck in that situation.

Get back to work with a renewed version of yourself: It’s assumed that after your sleep trip, you will feel like a renewed version of yourself who will be least bothered by that whining boss or that nagging colleague, who will work better towards deadlines and will feel happier at work.

Places to visit in India on your sleep trip

India has many beautiful places which provide a recreational experience for a perfect sleep trip.

If you are a mountain person

Coorg: Coorg is a picturesque hill station in Karnataka known for its lush greenery and tranquil atmosphere. Many resorts in Coorg offer sleep-focused packages, including sound therapy sessions, meditation classes, and Ayurvedic treatments.

Coorg, Karnataka. (Photo: Deepak Srinivasan via Unsplash)

Dharamshala: Dharamshala is a hill station in Himachal Pradesh that is home to the Dalai Lama and many Tibetan refugees. Visitors can enjoy meditation and yoga classes, as well as explore the natural beauty of the region.

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: Maninder Sidhu via Unsplash)

Darjeeling: Darjeeling is a town in West Bengal known for its scenic beauty and tea plantations. The town is also home to many spas and wellness retreats that offer relaxation and rejuvenation treatments.

Darjeeling, West Bengal. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Ladakh: Ladakh is a region in northern India known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. The region is home to many Buddhist monasteries that offer meditation and other relaxation techniques.

Lake Pangong, Ladakh. (Photo: Hans Jurgen Mager via Unsplash)

If you are a beach person

Varkala: Varkala is a coastal town in Kerala known for its beautiful beaches and serene atmosphere. Many resorts and guest houses in Varkala offer packages focused on relaxation and rejuvenation. Visitors can enjoy Ayurvedic massages, yoga classes, and meditation sessions to help them unwind and destress.

Varkala beach, Kerala. (Photo: Anand S via Unsplash)

Goa: Goa is a popular destination for tourists but offers a range of sleep tourism options. Many resorts and hotels in Goa offer packages that focus on relaxation and rejuvenation, such as spa treatments, yoga classes, and healthy food options.

Baga beach, Goa. (Photo: Sarang Pande via Unsplash)

Wellness resorts for your sleep trip

Many wellness resorts now offer sleep trip packages in India. For example, The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Taj Resort and Spa in Rishikesh, and Suryauday Haveli in Varanasi, Vana, the wellness retreat in Dehradun, among others, offer sleep trip packages that have custom-made sleepwear, personalised sleep analysis, aromatherapy, Ayurvedic massages, among other offerings for a perfect sleep trip.

Best way to travel when on your sleep trip

While you can travel through any mode of transport, experts recommend that taking a flight is the best way to embark on your sleepcation and also a preferred choice among passengers.

“When it comes to the choice of transportation mode, travellers are opting for flights to save time and spend their days napping amid breathtaking views. They want a rejuvenating vacation; hence, they are looking for all-inclusive tourism where they can get all they need at one destination, that too within their budget,” says Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

On the other hand, Aman Nagar, managing director of Avis India, believes that to avoid fatigue that can come with using airlines or railways, passengers prefer visiting destinations that they can reach by road.

How to budget your sleep trip?

We know budget can be a constraint when it comes to planning a vacation. But, let’s help you out here with some pro tips to plan your napcation so that it doesn’t hurt your pocket.

Set a budget: The first step in budgeting your sleep trip is to determine how much you can afford to spend. This will depend on your income, expenses, and other financial obligations. Once you have a budget in mind, you can begin looking for sleep tourism packages that fit within your price range.

Plan ahead: Planning can help you save money on your sleep trip. This may include booking your trip in advance, taking advantage of early bird discounts, and avoiding peak travel times when prices are higher.

Compare prices: When looking for sleep-tourism packages, be sure to compare prices from different providers. This can help you find the best deals and ensure that you are getting the most value for your money.

Look for discounts: Many sleep-tourism providers offer discounts for longer stays, group bookings, and off-season travel. Be sure to ask about any discounts that may be available to you.

Be flexible: Being flexible with your travel dates and destination can also help you save money. Consider travelling during the off-season when prices are lower, or choosing a less popular destination that may be more affordable.

Choose affordable accommodation: When booking your sleep trip, consider staying in affordable accommodation options such as guesthouses or hostels. These can be much cheaper than luxury resorts or hotels, and may still offer amenities such as comfortable bedding and quiet sleeping environments.

Pro tips to make the most of your sleep trip in 2023

Disconnect from technology: One of the best ways to make the most of your sleep trip is to disconnect from technology. This means putting away your phone, laptop, and other devices and focusing on your surroundings. Take in the beauty of your surroundings, enjoy the sounds of nature, and truly relax.

Get plenty of sleep: This may seem obvious, but it’s important to prioritise sleep on your sleep trip. This means setting aside time for naps and ensuring that you get enough restful sleep at night. Make sure that your sleeping environment is comfortable and quiet, and consider using earplugs or a sleep mask if necessary.

Try relaxation techniques: Sleep trips are all about relaxation, so be sure to try different techniques to help you unwind. This could include meditation, yoga, or breathing exercises. These techniques can help you reduce stress and improve the quality of your sleep.

Explore local culture: Part of the fun of sleep tourism is exploring the local culture. Take the time to learn about the history and customs of the area you are visiting, and try local foods and drinks. This can give you a greater appreciation for the destination and make your sleep trip more memorable.

Engage in activities that promote sleep: Many activities can promote restful sleep, such as taking a warm bath, reading a book, or listening to calming music. Consider incorporating these activities into your sleep trip routine.

Prioritise self-care: Sleep trips are a great opportunity to prioritise self-care. This could include taking a spa day, getting a massage, or trying an Ayurvedic treatment. These activities can help you feel rejuvenated and relaxed.

Remember the reason why you are taking a napcation and focus on yourself instead of constantly checking your phone or laptop for work calls and emails.

So, this year, take a sleep trip and let us know how you felt going back to work.